Apple Says This iPhone 14 Screen Problem Isn't Down To Hardware

It hasn't exactly been a smooth launch for iPhone 14 this year. Since the launch, iPhone 14 users have been facing some issues, and they don't seem to stop. In the last few days, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users have reported seeing horizontal lines on the screen. As per users facing the problem, the horizontal lines randomly appear after booting up the phone or waking it up from sleep.

What's weird is that the error has appeared out of nowhere; there's no particular reason iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users see lines on the display. Some say they have been experiencing problems with the display before upgrading to iOS 16.2, while others say that the lines started appearing after they installed the latest iOS version. Most recently, Apple has confirmed that the issue is unrelated to the latest iPhones' hardware.

The issue has fired up discussion forums and subreddits where users are sharing their experiences and trying to help each other with ways to troubleshoot the problem and keep it away for some time. From what it looks like, there is no permanent fix for the iPhone 14 Pro display issue. A Reddit user took the phone to Apple, where the service technicians ran several tests. The user says that the device passed all the hardware tests as "everything came back fine (green)."