Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Pear: Who Will Own The Electric SUV Market?

With the stated goal of 250,000 annual sales, the Fisker PEAR (short for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is a small electric crossover that is aimed squarely at the lower-end segment of the market Chevrolet targets with vehicles like the Bolt EUV. Slated to enter production in Q4 2022 in collaboration with Foxconn, Fisker aims to release the PEAR in 2024. While specifications for the vehicle have not been announced or even hinted at, the collaboration with Foxconn suggests that the vehicle will be based on Foxconn's existing Smart Open Electric Vehicle Platform, which was pitched as the Android of electric vehicles.

This is speculation, but the short expected production time — about half the time automakers usually pour into research and development — means that the Fisker PEAR will likely be closely related to the Foxtron (Foxconn's automotive wing) Model C production vehicle. This notion is further reinforced by the PEAR's 177.16-inch overall length, which is remarkably similar to the Model C's 182.7 inches. Being based on an existing platform isn't necessarily bad news, though, since it will allow Fisker to hit its relatively low asking price while delivering reasonable quality and performance. Speaking of performance, according to Fiskerati, the PEAR will be available in both AWD and RWD configurations, and if the PEAR is similarly-equipped to the Model C, it should be able to reach 60 mph in around 3.8 seconds and be capable of traveling around 400 miles on a single charge. This is all speculation, of course, and what we get with the PEAR may be something else entirely.

Even if the Fisker PEAR isn't directly based on the Foxxtron Model C, the Model C at least shows us what is capable in similar packaging to the upcoming Fisker PEAR.