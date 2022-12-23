Today's Wordle Answer #552 - December 23, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle puzzle (#552 – December 23, 2022) was another head-scratcher for us. We needed five tries to nail this one down. It's one of those weird words you don't hear often enough. even knowing all the letters in it might not trigger any kind of recognition, but you might fare better if you've spent considerable time in a doctor's office or a health class.
This word has two unique vowels, one of which (A) appears twice. Trying to pronounce it with a Spanish dialect and accent would make it sound just like that language's word for "hour." It's something you literally can't live without, and it's responsible for a hugely important body of work. We're also pretty sure Ms. Frizzle drove us through one of these in an episode of "The Magic School Bus." We'd be disheartened for you to strike out on today's puzzle, so we'll have the answer for you ahead.
Bloodline
Give up? Well, ideally, your ticker won't, especially if you keep this thing healthy: today's Wordle answer is the noun "aorta." As defined by the Oxford dictionary, the aorta is "the main artery of the body, supplying oxygenated blood to the circulatory system. In humans, it passes over the heart from the left ventricle and runs down in front of the backbone." Basically, it's like a really efficient highway system supporting the cellular city in your body, but if you don't take care of yourself, its traffic conditions could start to look like an L.A. highway, and you don't want that, ever.
The etymology of the word interestingly traces back to the Greek word "aortē," defined as "a strap to hang (something by)," according to EtymOnline. If you look at depictions of the human anatomy, its stem does appear to be hanging by its root. In fact, the entire thing sort of looks like a candy cane hanging on a tree. We apologize for the visual — it's for sure inopportune this time of year.