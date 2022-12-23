Today's Wordle Answer #552 - December 23, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle puzzle (#552 – December 23, 2022) was another head-scratcher for us. We needed five tries to nail this one down. It's one of those weird words you don't hear often enough. even knowing all the letters in it might not trigger any kind of recognition, but you might fare better if you've spent considerable time in a doctor's office or a health class.

This word has two unique vowels, one of which (A) appears twice. Trying to pronounce it with a Spanish dialect and accent would make it sound just like that language's word for "hour." It's something you literally can't live without, and it's responsible for a hugely important body of work. We're also pretty sure Ms. Frizzle drove us through one of these in an episode of "The Magic School Bus." We'd be disheartened for you to strike out on today's puzzle, so we'll have the answer for you ahead.