36% Of People Said This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Sports Cars - SlashGear Survey
There's no shortage of sports cars on the market, but they're not all made equal. Some models have made their way into the public consciousness as iconic symbols of automotive performance, like the Pontiac Trans Am. Others catch the attention of enthusiasts due to their flashy designs and stunning performance numbers. At the heart of vehicle ownership, however, is the need for a reliable ride that won't result in seemingly endless expenses and downtime for repairs.
To find out which brand makes the most reliable vehicle — at least, according to perception — we surveyed hundreds of people located in the United States and asked them which automaker is at the top of the list. Though some expected names like Dodge, Chevy, and Subaru would make the list, it was a luxury brand known around the world for its iconic — and yes, reliable — cars and SUVs that took the number one slot.
There can be only one reliable winner
A total of 606 people located in the United States responded to our survey, and a large chunk of the votes went to the winning brand. At the bottom of the list was Subaru with 9.08% of the votes, something Dodge managed to just barely beat with 9.41% of the votes. Both brands have notable sports car models in their respective portfolios, including the iconic Dodge Viper and the popular Subaru WRX, but most people don't think they're particularly reliable. Chevy likewise barely beat both brands with only 10.89% of the votes.
The figures jump from there, with Lexus scoring 15.35% of the votes, and Toyota taking an 18.48% bite of the pie. The automaker that came out on top was Porsche, however, with 36.80% of the votes. The German automaker has been around for decades, and is known for both luxury and reliability. You'd be hard pressed to find someone who would turn down a Porsche 911 Carrera in favor of a Dodge muscle car or a Subaru BRZ. Though, the other automakers do offer something you won't get from Porsche today: more affordable options.