36% Of People Said This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Sports Cars - SlashGear Survey

There's no shortage of sports cars on the market, but they're not all made equal. Some models have made their way into the public consciousness as iconic symbols of automotive performance, like the Pontiac Trans Am. Others catch the attention of enthusiasts due to their flashy designs and stunning performance numbers. At the heart of vehicle ownership, however, is the need for a reliable ride that won't result in seemingly endless expenses and downtime for repairs.

To find out which brand makes the most reliable vehicle — at least, according to perception — we surveyed hundreds of people located in the United States and asked them which automaker is at the top of the list. Though some expected names like Dodge, Chevy, and Subaru would make the list, it was a luxury brand known around the world for its iconic — and yes, reliable — cars and SUVs that took the number one slot.