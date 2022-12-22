The Next Google Chrome Update Could Be Here Soon, With A Long Overdue Feature

Over the years, as Google Chrome has climbed the ladder to become the most popular web browser around, it's received many features, speed optimizations, and quality-of-life updates. Currently, Chrome and its open-source Chromium underpinnings are both on release version 109, which didn't really bring any big changes for the everyday user. The next release candidate, 110, is a different story entirely.

Being the top dog in the web browser world, it's perhaps appropriate that Google Chrome is the subject of memes thanks to its high memory consumption. The fact of the matter is that Google Chrome does consume a lot of memory, but so does every other desktop browser. If you look at real-world testing of the most popular desktop browsers, like the tests done by DeviceTests, you'll almost always find Microsoft Edge on top with Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome basically tied for second place. There's a reason for this, though — performance. If you want a browser to perform well, it needs to use system resources. Microsoft Edge, although built on the same Chromium bones as Google Chrome, has features to mitigate high resource usage, which is beneficial for people who don't have vast amounts of RAM or CPU power or users who simply like to have multiple tabs and programs open at the same time.

The Chrome development team has apparently, finally caught on, and is doing something to address Chrome's memory-hungry habits in Chrome 110.