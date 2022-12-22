10 Cars In James Hetfield's Collection That Prove He Has Great Taste

James Hetfield might be most famous for fronting one of the world's foremost metal bands, but when he's not busy writing hits in the studio or tearing up arenas and festival stages worldwide, he's an avid car enthusiast. It turns out that the Metallica frontman is a big fan of classic metal in both senses of the word, with many of his cars originally hailing from the '30s, '40s, or '50s. Not that you'd recognize many of them at first glance, as Hetfield has extensively reworked nearly every one of them, with custom bodywork and unsurprisingly, some meaty engines under the hood.

Usually, piecing together a celebrity's car collection requires scouring car spotter sites or Instagram posts for a glimpse of a said celeb at the wheel of their prized possession. Hetfield helpfully exhibited all of his custom creations at the Petersen Auto Museum through 2020 and 2021. If you weren't lucky enough to catch them in real life at the exhibit, then worry not. Here's a quick roundup of ten of his coolest cars, proving that the metal legend has impeccable taste in both music and automobiles.