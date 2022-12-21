Changing This Samsung Galaxy Setting Can Help You Take Better Selfies

If you want to take amazing selfies that make your social media followers do a double-take, Samsung Galaxy smartphones are great. With their high megapixel cameras, intelligent image optimization, and powerful editing tools, Samsung phones offer all of the features you need to be an awesome selfie snapper.

However, like anything, Samsung phones aren't perfect. That's especially true for their front-facing cameras, which typically can't come close to the quality of the main rear cameras (though this phenomenon is not exclusive to Samsung). Not everyone loves the standard image processing the smartphones use to produce the final result. Samsung phones with computational photography can go a bit overboard with the sharpening, in particular, not to mention the overall color saturation, which can absolutely destroy skin tones.

Thankfully, there are a couple of things you can do to take better selfies on your Samsung Galaxy device. We'll show you which setting to toggle, as well as a couple of other helpful tips for putting your best face forward.