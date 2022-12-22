Today's Wordle Answer #551 - December 22, 2022 Solution And Hints

It took us another four tries to guess today's Wordle (#551). After guessing the final two letters on the first try, we figured out on the second try that one of those letters – the word's only vowel, "E" – was a repeat. The third try was a test to see where that second instance went. Then a good hour or so passed before finally attempting the word we eventually succeeded with because there was no way we wanted to regress in our total attempts compared to yesterday.

Anyway, here are some more hints for today's Wordle: one might say that this is the verb you'd use to describe how you solve these very puzzles with ease. It's also the name of a piece of software, which we're 99.9% certain you've used if you've ever spent time in a classroom or on a job. The word rhymes with Nextel, which makes us reminiscent of the era when this software came into prominence.