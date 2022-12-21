Today's Wordle Answer #550 - December 21, 2022 Solution And Hints

With our first guess for today's Wordle puzzle, we eliminated three vowels in one go, so we got a pretty good head start. Sadly, our five-day streak of solving the puzzle in three tries or less came to an end yesterday, but we embark on a new streak — two straight days of getting it in four, which is still not the worst we could do. You could solve it even faster with a couple of hints and a little nudge from your friends at SlashGear, but if you'd rather take the fast track, we'll have the full answer for you ahead.

First, the hints. We knocked three vowels out in the first guess, remember? But there were still two vowels throughout the entire word — the letters "U" and "A" appear in the second and fourth slots. The word rhymes with "sooner," and there are no repeating letters. It's something that's been heavy on the minds of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in recent years.