Today's Wordle Answer #550 - December 21, 2022 Solution And Hints
With our first guess for today's Wordle puzzle, we eliminated three vowels in one go, so we got a pretty good head start. Sadly, our five-day streak of solving the puzzle in three tries or less came to an end yesterday, but we embark on a new streak — two straight days of getting it in four, which is still not the worst we could do. You could solve it even faster with a couple of hints and a little nudge from your friends at SlashGear, but if you'd rather take the fast track, we'll have the full answer for you ahead.
First, the hints. We knocked three vowels out in the first guess, remember? But there were still two vowels throughout the entire word — the letters "U" and "A" appear in the second and fourth slots. The word rhymes with "sooner," and there are no repeating letters. It's something that's been heavy on the minds of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in recent years.
We'll land on this answer before we land on the moon again
If you're still having trouble, fret not, because we're here to play spoiler — the answer for today's Wordle puzzle (#550 — December 20, 2022) is lunar. We most frequently associate this word with the moon, considering the word exclusively pertains to all matters of our beloved space rock.
Lunar is an English language adjective derived from the Latin noun root word "luna," which literally means "moon," later extended to "lunaris" to mean "of the moon." According to EtymOnline, in the early 15th century, the word was used to describe something "crescent-shaped," which is true for most, but not all, of the moon's visible phases.
You'll most commonly hear this word when discussing the moon landings of old (and all the various conspiracies surrounding it). It also pertains to calendrical systems, with most early and ancient civilizations using the moon as a way to track the days and seasons thanks to its predictable, but imperfect cycles. Many cultures and individuals today still practice following the lunar calendar over the now-standard Gregorian variety, according to Britannica, as evidenced by the many moon calendar apps you can download on your smartphone.