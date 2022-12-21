Chevrolet Recalls 140,000 Bolt EVs Over A Very Odd Flaw

Despite its popularity, General Motors' sub-compact battery electric car — the Chevrolet Bolt EV — has been the subject of several product recalls. The first of these recalls dates back to November 2020, when more than 50,000 units of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles were recalled due to potential fire risk. Chevrolet issued software updates to most of these vehicles to fix the issue: This fix essentially capped the battery's charging capacity on the affected units to 90%.

Less than a year later, Chevrolet announced extending the periodic recall to include all Bolt models — including the Bolt EUV — thereby taking the number of affected units to over 142,000. This recall involved replacing the defective LG-made battery pack on the affected units. For a brief period during the recall period, GM stopped production — before finally resuming production of the Bolt EV a year ago — in September 2021.

It seems the Bolt EV's recall ghosts are returning to haunt them after GM announced that it is recalling more than 100,000 units for a new reason. According to documents released by the NHTSA, several BOLT EVs manufactured through 2016-2022 are affected by a potential — and rather unusual — fire hazard. The affected cars have all been made between July 26, 2016, and October 25, 2022, and are caused by a defect in the vehicle's seat belt pre-tensioner mechanism.