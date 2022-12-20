How To Connect Apple AirPods To A Chromebook

If you've got a Chromebook powered by Chrome OS, and you wan to use your AirPods with it, there's a way. You can connect the AirPods to a Chromebook, provided it has Bluetooth. Luckily, most Chromebooks sold in the last few years support Bluetooth, but some don't. To find out whether your Chromebook is Bluetooth-enabled, click on the network icon and check whether there is a Bluetooth icon. If there is, you're good to go. If there isn't, you would have to purchase one of those Bluetooth Type-A adapters that fit in the Chromebook's USB port.

Before you connect the wireless Apple earbuds with the Chromebook, turn off Bluetooth on any other nearby Apple device. Since Apple devices are hardwired to function together, they connect with other Apple devices seamlessly. Hence, an Apple iPhone or an iPad with an active Bluetooth connection might prevent the AirPods from connecting to your Chromebook. Head to the Bluetooth menu in the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and disable Bluetooth.

Once you have sorted the Bluetooth connection, you can use pretty much all the AirPods with a Chromebook, including AirPods 2nd generation, AirPods 3rd generation, AirPods Pro 1st generation, and AirPods Pro 2nd generation as well. Get ready with your AirPods and Chromebook, and follow these instructions in the following parts to connect the devices and use them together.