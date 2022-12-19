The 1964 Ford Aurora Was An Incredible Space Age Station Wagon Concept

Long before minivans, crossovers, and full-size SUVs became the vehicles of choice for driving kids around, station wagons held the family-hauler crown. Wagons like the Chrysler Town and Country, Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser, and Mercury Colony Park occupied driveways all over the United States in the 1960s and 1970s.

Ford, in particular had the Country Squire series of wagons that were adorned with an entire forest's worth of wood paneling and stretched several city blocks in length. The 1961 Country Squire could be optioned out to comfortably seat nine passengers in a cargo space of 93.5 cubic feet behind the first row of seating (via Ford). For comparison, a 2023 Ford Expedition has 104.6 cubic feet of cargo behind the front seat. The Expedition can fit slightly more cargo than the Country Squire, but it can't quite seat almost an entire baseball team's worth of passengers.

At the New York World's Fair, Ford unveiled a concept that it thought was the most advanced station wagon to ever come out of Dearborn, the 1964 Ford Aurora.