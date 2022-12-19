This Underrated iOS Feature Makes Copying And Pasting Items So Much Easier

Copying text, URLs, and images between programs on your computer — or even just browser tabs — has been pretty easy and ubiquitous for a very long time. Just about anyone who uses a computer regularly has developed muscle memory for holding down CTRL (or Cmd) + C and CTRL + V. But the process was much more clunky on smartphones, including iPhones and iPads, for a while — until recently.

Apple recently added a "drag and drop" functionality (via Apple) to the iPad, with the purpose of making shuffling information around a much smoother experience. Now iPad users can copy and paste things within an app or across apps with a handful of fairly intuitive gestures. Problem was, it only worked on the iPad.

This, of course, still meant a little more work for iPhone users. But it's since been addressed with any device running iOS 15 and newer, so now you can transfer links and words and images without letting go of the screen. That being said, the older, menu-driven copy and paste technique is still available if you've gotten used to it.