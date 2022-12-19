Here's How To Change The Font Style On Your Samsung Galaxy

Over the years, Android has earned a reputation as the mobile operating system if you're looking for customization. While that is true, the way the stock AOSP (Android Open Source Project) handles customization probably won't appeal to most people. Sure, you can change the size of widgets, edit home screen layouts, change fonts, and alter app icons, and much more, and there are third-party apps that streamline all of these alterations. However, where Android truly shines is that it allows manufacturers like Google, OnePlus, and Samsung to add their own flare to the user experience.

Samsung has included its custom One UI software — which replaced the much-loathed TouchWiz — on its Galaxy devices for a good while now, and while the Korean giant's take on the Android experience has drawn its fair share of criticisms, it can't be denied that One UI brings significant changes to the platform. Currently on its fifth iteration, One UI adds enhancements to security, device automation, home screen widgets, multitasking, and customization, along with a host of visual tweaks. One of the smaller but significant tweaks that Samsung has offered in One UI for a long time is font switching.