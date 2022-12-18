This Future Laser Technology Could Be The Key To Terraforming Mars

It's no secret that NASA is planning on sending people to Mars, but for now, they're mostly focused on astronauts. If you have dreams of permanent Martian settlements where average folks work and play and live out their lives, we're going to have to tidy up the place first. It's called terraforming: turning the dry, frozen hellscape of another celestial body into something Earthlike. And according to a new video by Kurzgesagt, it's totally doable! But we're going to need a giant laser.

When we say giant laser, we mean way more than whatever you're imagining. The most powerful laser in the world today is the High Power Laser System (HPLS) in Romania, which can fire a 10 petawatt beam for less than a trillionth of a second (via Laser Focus World). For reference, a typical refrigerator uses about 225 watts, so 10 petawatts could power close to — let's see, carry the two — four and a half trillion refrigerators (which could hold a heck of a lot of leftover pizza, but that's beyond the scope of this project).

Now, that's just the HPLS. To terraform Mars, we would need a laser twice as powerful, and instead of firing for a tiny fraction of a second, it would need to run nonstop. For 50 years. So, is that the whole roadmap to terraforming Mars? Sadly, no. That's just the first step. Our ridiculously powerful laser has a lot more left to do.