Why Neil deGrasse Tyson Is Skeptical About Mars Colonization

Humanity has been dreaming about living on Mars for hundreds of years. In the late 1880s, the red planet inspired science fiction writers. Novels like "Aleriel, or A Voyage to Other Worlds" by W. S. Lach-Szyrma were filled with pages where imagination ran wild. Very little was scientifically known about Mars and many things seemed possible at the time, including humanoid creatures called "Martians," oceans, and a distant future where humans lived in cities on the planet.

As science matured and our understanding of Mars increased, humanity soon realized that the planet was an inhospitable place for humans. Science fiction today is more sophisticated with movies like "The Martian," but still, they are more fiction than science. As Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted on May 7, 2021, Mars is populated by "semi-autonomous" NASA robots and not by humans.

In 2022, for the first time in history, NASA officially set a strong Mars priority. The NASA Presidential Budget Request Summary for FY 2023 petitioned $161 million for the Mars mission development, plus $48 million to develop the technology needed for astronauts to travel and live on the planet. SpaceX's agenda, fueled by Elon Musk's vision, has also been championing an "interplanetary" future for humanity and aims to build a Mars colony, but scientists warn of the irrationality of the plan if not properly developed.