How To Fix A Backwards Compatibility Error On Xbox Series X

One of the Xbox platform's biggest selling points is its deep backwards compatibility library, allowing you to natively play hundreds of titles dating all the way back to the original Xbox. Whether you want to relive Sam Fisher's glory days in "Splinter Cell" or catch up on "Dead Space" before the sequel arrives, Xbox gamers appreciate Microsoft's commitment to keeping the classics alive. And they're not just playable – some will look and perform even better than you remember.

Sadly, the backwards compatibility experience on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S isn't always perfect. You can run into issues that cause your cloud save data to fail syncing, and trying to go online for a spot of old school multiplayer isn't always reliable, whether due to shrinking player bases, retired servers, or Xbox Live network issues.

One of the most common problems, however, is the dreaded backwards compatibility error. This error code can pop up at random when you're trying to launch an older title. Don't assume you've lost access, though; the following measures can solve a the hiccup in mere minutes.