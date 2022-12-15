Here's What Happened To Drive Suits After Appearing On Shark Tank

Who doesn't want the chance to be a real-life Transformer? If you were watching episode nine of the fourth season of "Shark Tank" in 2012, you probably thought the Drive Suit would make that dream into a reality for anyone willing to buy one.

In 2009, Drew Beaumier was a broke waiter moonlighting as an actor in Hollywood, waiting for his big break. He heard about a costume contest with a big cash prize and, in need of money, decided to enter. The first "Transformers" movie came out in 2007, and the second in 2009, so it was still fresh in everyone's minds. He created the first iteration of the Drive Suit, entered the contest, and won. The costume was such a rousing success that he went on a grassroots effort over the next few years to build up the concept.

Beaumier finally made it to the big time and went onto "Shark Tank," looking for a $150,000 investment for 20% stake in his company. The sharks immediately began circling, weighing the pros and cons, and asking Beaumier hard-hitting questions. His answers mostly failed to impress. Investor Barbara Corcoran voiced her concern about the product's safety and obvious child-forward marketing demographic. Mark Cuban made an offer, however, agreeing to $150,000, but he wanted 40% of the company.