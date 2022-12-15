Here's What Happened To Drive Suits After Appearing On Shark Tank
Who doesn't want the chance to be a real-life Transformer? If you were watching episode nine of the fourth season of "Shark Tank" in 2012, you probably thought the Drive Suit would make that dream into a reality for anyone willing to buy one.
In 2009, Drew Beaumier was a broke waiter moonlighting as an actor in Hollywood, waiting for his big break. He heard about a costume contest with a big cash prize and, in need of money, decided to enter. The first "Transformers" movie came out in 2007, and the second in 2009, so it was still fresh in everyone's minds. He created the first iteration of the Drive Suit, entered the contest, and won. The costume was such a rousing success that he went on a grassroots effort over the next few years to build up the concept.
Beaumier finally made it to the big time and went onto "Shark Tank," looking for a $150,000 investment for 20% stake in his company. The sharks immediately began circling, weighing the pros and cons, and asking Beaumier hard-hitting questions. His answers mostly failed to impress. Investor Barbara Corcoran voiced her concern about the product's safety and obvious child-forward marketing demographic. Mark Cuban made an offer, however, agreeing to $150,000, but he wanted 40% of the company.
Once bitten, twice shy
In the end, Beaumier jumped into the deep end with investor Kevin O'Leary and agreed to give him 30%. Still, the shark had one condition: Beaumier somehow needed to partner with a toy company. Without it, the deal would be null and void. Alas, the agreement unraveled sometime after the episode aired. Neither side has ever commented on why, but since the one caveat included teaming up with a toy company, it's a safe assumption.
To Beaumier's credit, he didn't give up on his original idea of making (it took 50 hours to complete each suit) and selling the Drive Suits to the general public. He went on an episode of "American Idol" (the actor could sing, apparently), "Let's Make A Deal," and even showed up at a mega "Transformers" show in Shanghai, China. He was also spotted at events in Cleveland and Pittsburgh and fairs in Fresno and Bakersfield (California).
After failing to attract investors, he changed the direction and name of the company to Robots and Cars Entertainment (RACE), where he and a troupe dressed up in an array of Drive Suits for parties, events, and conventions (via Insider Growth).
Beaumier navigated the congested entertainment industry for a few more years and, according to The Gazette Review, was still in business as of mid-October 2022. However, the company's last Facebook post was made in April 2019, and the link to its website is (at the time of this writing) dead. It would appear that Robots And Cars Entertainment may have run its final race.