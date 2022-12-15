How To Take A Screenshot On Xbox Series X|S

Showcasing the screenshot of an epic gaming moment is one of the best aspects of gaming in a community. After all, if you don't have a picture as proof, did it happen? Fortunately, the Xbox Series X|S makes it as easy as possible to not only capture these moments and save them to your console — but also to share them with your friends on social media.

If you don't already have it, you should download the Xbox App on your mobile device. Besides allowing you to install games to your console remotely and speak in Xbox party chat through your phone's microphone, the Xbox app is also a perfect vessel for viewing and sharing your in-game screenshots, according to Microsoft.

Whether you want to manually send your captures to the app or set your console's settings to upload automatically, your Xbox App works with your Series X|S to give you substantial control over all your content. Plus, if you have a PC, you can also use the Xbox desktop app to manage your captures. This is an excellent option if you're a content creator.