5 Reasons You Should Be Using The Xbox Mobile App With Your Series X

Whether you're a social gamer who loves to play online with friends, or a lone wolf that prefers to conquer by themselves, the Xbox Mobile App has something for you. With all of the new impressive features of the Xbox Series X, there's never been a better time to get your console synced with its mobile companion app.

Microsoft makes it easy to use your Xbox Live account across all its platforms, so you will need the same username and password you have on your console to get started on the Xbox App. Just be sure you're running iOS version 10 or higher, or Android version 6.0 or higher, to avoid incompatibility issues.

From initiating remote installs and updates of your favorite games to your Xbox console, to playing compatible games on your mobile phone via the cloud, the Xbox App is the perfect sidekick to your Microsoft gaming experience.