How To Send Xbox Series X Clips Directly To Your Phone

If you didn't capture that epic gaming moment on video, did it actually happen? While you might know that it did, having a clip to share with your friends makes your moment of triumph that much sweeter, and if you have an Xbox Series X, sharing gaming clips is as simple as clicking a few buttons and sending them to your phone.

Gone are the days when you needed to export clips to YouTube or store them on an external hard drive. If you have the Xbox app installed on your phone, all you need to do is be signed into your Xbox Live account to send clips wirelessly across your console and phone, according to this tutorial from Microsoft.

This process is much quicker than the old method of exporting clips and will allow you to share your treasured gaming moments with friends and on social media in minutes. The Xbox app also has built-in integrations with social media apps, so you can share wherever your followers are.