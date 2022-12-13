How To Unblock Numbers On An Android Phone

It's incredibly annoying to get random calls or texts on your mobile phone from unfamiliar numbers. The good thing about Android phones, though, is that users are not only able to turn on the Do Not Disturb setting to avoid unwanted contact, they can also use a built-in call and message filter that easily detects potential spammers and scammers when they try to reach out. In addition to these features, some Android phone models have functionality that lets users screen calls manually or automatically, whenever Google's system fails to catch ones that are potentially suspicious. All Android phone users can also block communication from any phone number that contacts them.

Whether calls are automatically flagged as spam by your Android phone or you directly block them, future attempts to communicate with you will be automatically dropped (via Google). However, there are several ways to reverse the process as well as a variety of reasons why that may be necessary. For instance, you may have blocked someone because you did not want to talk to them, or maybe it was an accident and now you're wondering why you never hear from them anymore. In case you've experienced situations like this and would like to open communication lines again, you can unblock previously restricted phone numbers through various avenues on your Android phone.