The Equus Bass 770 Is The Muscle Car Everyone Forgot Existed

If the Equus name sounds familiar, you're probably thinking of the big luxury sedan Hyundai produced between 2011 and 2016. This Equus is absolutely not that Equus. Bassam Abdallah, an interesting character with a rather wild story, heads Michigan-based Equus Automotive. In some circles, he's characterized as a "Paris-based businessman and 'Citizens of the World' financier" (via Jalopnik). Whatever that may mean, the Bass 770 uses part of Abdallah's name. And if you're curious, Equus means "horse" in Latin, which explains why the brand's logo looks so similar to Ford's Mustang. It resembles Ferrari's prancing horse too.

In fact, Equus' entire existence seems to center around honoring — some would say replicating, but then imitation is the sincerest form of flattery — American-made muscle from the 1960s and 1970s. For instance, the Bass 770 looks nearly identical to the 1968 Ford Mustang GT from the movie "Bullitt" with Steve McQueen, while the Throwback model resembles a Chevy Corvette. The company website not only has a famous quote from McQueen on prominent display, but verbiage laced throughout makes its love for Detroit steel obvious.

This entirely hand-crafted car takes anywhere from 4,500 to 5,000 man-hours to complete. For comparison, a typical mass-produced vehicle takes anywhere from 18 to 35 hours to make (per JVIS USA), but that's over the course of multiple shifts operated by hundreds of people. So when Equus says bespoke, they definitely mean it.