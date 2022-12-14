You Could Double Your Tesla's Range By Switching To This Battery
Tesla EVs are among the longest-range electric cars available today, which is why many consider the American EV maker a pioneer in zero-emissions vehicles. The base Tesla Model S Dual-Motor AWD achieves an estimated 405 miles of driving range (via Tesla), better than comparable premium electric cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQS (350 miles) and BMW i4 (301 miles). Moreover, the hotrod, tri-motor Tesla Model S Plaid with 1,020 horsepower could deliver up to 396 miles of range, still better than the rest even given its focus on power and performance.
However, a battery startup in Michigan is cooking up a next-gen EV battery that may change the industry itself. The product promises to slash costs while providing unbelievable range numbers. Our Next Energy, Inc., or ONE, is developing its proprietary Gemini EV battery by putting it in a Tesla Model S to see how it goes. "We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today," said Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder and CEO of ONE. "We are now focused on evolving this proof-of-concept battery which will enable long-distance trips on a single charge while improving cost and safety using sustainable materials."
One full charge lasts 752 miles
The folks at ONE took a Tesla Model S P100 and replaced the stock battery with a Gemini power unit in late 2021. They recharged the battery to 100% and embarked on an epic journey through frigid Michigan. The team registered 752 miles without needing to recharge the battery. That's more than what the Lucid Air Dream Edition could deliver on a full charge (520 miles). "The ONE GeminiTM battery aims to eliminate range as a barrier to electric vehicle adoption by doubling the available energy on board in the same package space," noted Mujeeb Ijaz.
According to MotorTrend, the ONE team recharged the battery at a rate of 200 kW after arriving back at the company HQ. After fully topping up the battery, they took the Model S to a third-party dyno facility to simulate a "20% Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule (UDDS)" and a Highway Fuel Economy Test (HWFET) driving at a constant 55 mph, and the results made the battery look even more impressive. The car delivered 882 miles of range on the dyno (via MotorTrend) — a staggering achievement, to be sure.
ONE Gemini dual-chemistry battery
What makes the ONE Gemini battery capable of providing road trip-worthy range numbers? It's related to Gemini's innovative dual chemistry cells (per ONE). The battery pack consists of anode-free cells offering higher energy density and LFP or Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePo4) for durability and power delivery. ONE claims the energy-dense anode-free cells in Gemini could store enough juice to deliver 450 miles of reserve range, essentially "recharging" the LFP cells to extend the driving range.
ONE adds the anode-free cells deliver 1007 Wh/L, while the LFP cells that feed power directly to the electric motor provide 441 Wh/L and about 150 miles of range. Moreover, Gemini's anode-free range-extending battery features a more sustainable chemistry with zero graphite, cobalt, or nickel used in fabrication. The specially-prepped Tesla Model S had a 203.7 kWh Gemini battery, almost double the original Tesla P100 battery rated at 103.9 kWh (per MotorTrend). It also means ONE successfully doubled the battery capacity of the Model S without requiring more space or adding weight penalties that might alter driving feel or other performance metrics. ONE aims to deliver a production-ready Gemini prototype battery by 2023, and the company expects to enter full-scale production at its brand-new 20 gigawatt-hour Michigan plant by 2026.
While government entities and other electric car companies are pushing for more charging stations to accelerate EV adoption, it's nice to know the brainiacs at ONE are focusing on a different solution.