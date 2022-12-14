You Could Double Your Tesla's Range By Switching To This Battery

Tesla EVs are among the longest-range electric cars available today, which is why many consider the American EV maker a pioneer in zero-emissions vehicles. The base Tesla Model S Dual-Motor AWD achieves an estimated 405 miles of driving range (via Tesla), better than comparable premium electric cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQS (350 miles) and BMW i4 (301 miles). Moreover, the hotrod, tri-motor Tesla Model S Plaid with 1,020 horsepower could deliver up to 396 miles of range, still better than the rest even given its focus on power and performance.

However, a battery startup in Michigan is cooking up a next-gen EV battery that may change the industry itself. The product promises to slash costs while providing unbelievable range numbers. Our Next Energy, Inc., or ONE, is developing its proprietary Gemini EV battery by putting it in a Tesla Model S to see how it goes. "We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today," said Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder and CEO of ONE. "We are now focused on evolving this proof-of-concept battery which will enable long-distance trips on a single charge while improving cost and safety using sustainable materials."