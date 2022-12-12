Elon Musk Puts Twitter Legacy Blue Checks On Notice

Twitter's account verification is due for a very controversial overhaul ... again. Earlier today, CEO Elon Musk announced that all legacy verified accounts that got blue check verification before he took over as Twitter's new CEO, will soon lose their coveted badges. Musk tweeted that Twitter will "remove all legacy blue checks" in the coming months. Over the past few days, Twitter started showing a prompt on verified profiles saying that the legacy verified account in question "may or may not be notable." Musk claims that the phrasing shown in the prompt, which irk many people with verified accounts, are his own.

The whole point of Twitter's verification system was to identify notable personalities wielding influence with a blue tick mark. It proved to be a trusted visual identifier for getting information from a source, which could be a government agency, political figure, journalist, brand, or health institution. Twitter never charged to verify an account, but the verification process was quite rigorous. Musk lambasted it by calling it a "lords and peasants" system, pitching that anyone should be able to get a verified account after paying $8 per month towards a Twitter Blue subscription. He even suspended the identity verification part, but it soon proved to be a disaster, and Musk had to suspend the rollout.