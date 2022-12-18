Mind Control Technology May Not Be So Far Fetched For The US Military

How many fantasies of science fiction are no longer a thing of fiction? Or, what's more, how many fantasies of science fiction are now a normal part of our everyday lives? While there's still plenty that remains a far-flung theory of a far-off reality, other ideas — like controlling technology with our minds — might not be as distant as we think. According to a recent article in The Conversation, military personnel could soon use nanotechnology implanted in the brain to man weapons on the other side of the world.

Certain tiny computer chips could even be capable of swaying the user's behavior, by preventing the production of fear- and anxiety-related hormones. It's all possible by deciphering and sending brain signals to an outside device. These technologies are called brain-computer interfaces. These devices signify a future where the user simply needs to think of an action or command, and it will be willed into reality through the brain chip.

Brain-computer interfaces are in testing stages at present — and actually for quite altruistic purposes. The technology is being used in sufferers of neurological injuries, like spinal cord injuries or neuromuscular diseases, The Conversation says. Tiny chips implanted in the brains of patients help them to navigate the challenges of everyday life, mobility, and communication, such as moving a mouse on a tablet with their thoughts.