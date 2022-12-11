How The Highest-Jumping Robot Reaches Such Great Heights

The average human is unable to jump more than two or three feet (via The Exercisers). In the animal kingdom, we are vastly outnumbered by creatures with superb jumping abilities — and the robotics kingdom has us beyond beat, too. This unassuming little robot now holds the record for the highest vertical jump. The previous robotic record holder for vertical distance conquered barely surpassed the height of one story. This highest-jumping robot can take 10 stories in a single bound, which is made all the more impressive by the robot weighing less than a tennis ball. That's almost 102 feet (31 meters) high, reports Veritasium via YouTube, equidistant to the length between the Statue of Liberty's feet and eyes.

This kind of technology could prove to be very helpful in planetary body exploration, the report explains. With the moon's gravitational strength being just a sixth of Earth's, this little jumping machine would leap over 410 feet vertically and over 1,600 feet horizontally — easily going where humans would be unable due to thin atmospheres or unstable terrain to collect samples or data. The wheels to achieve this possibility are already in motion; according to the Veritasium video, the robot's developers are working on models that can be steered and autonomously right themselves for another launch.