Xiaomi 13 Series Brings Next-Gen Specs, Leica Cameras, And Splashy Neon Colors

After delaying the original unveiling at the last minute, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally introduced its latest flagships — and for once, it isn't playing it safe with the aesthetics. The Xiaomi 13 series arrives in two flavors: a vanilla model with a flat screen and edges, and a Pro model with curved glass aesthetics on both sides and more powerful cameras. The base version offers a 50-megapixel optically-stabilized main camera with Leica tuning, sitting alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 10-megapixel telephoto zoom camera. Selfie duties have been deputed to a 32-megapixel camera sensor.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, ticking alongside up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 512 GB of onboard storage. Over at the front is a 6.36-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a staggeringly-high peak brightness of 1,900 nits. Under the hood is a 4,500 mAh battery that allows 67-watt wired charging, wireless charging at 50 watts, and reverse power-sharing at 10 watts. It is available in glassy green, white, black, and a blue color rocking leather aesthetics.

Notably, Xiaomi is also offering the phone in a limited edition flavor. This collection flaunts a black metallic frame married to a glass rear panel that comes in red, blue, yellow, green, and grey shades. Unfortunately, these colors will be limited to China. The Xiaomi 13 starts at CNY 3,999 (about $570), but its international availability details will be revealed in the coming months.