Leaked Xiaomi 13 Pro Takes A Page Out Of The OnePlus Playbook

For the average American, Xiaomi is not a name that first comes to their minds when they think of smartphones. However, with 13% of the global market share – ranking only next to Apple and Samsung — there is no denying that the brand is a force to reckon with in emerging markets in Asia. Of late, Xiaomi has been increasingly focusing on more expensive, flagship-grade devices designed to compete with the likes of the Apple iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S series, which is why, in December 2021, Xiaomi came up with the Xiaomi 12 Pro – the company's flagship offering for 2022.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro had a potent feature set complete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP sensors for the ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, and support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. However, despite earning widespread praise from reviewers and consumers alike, the general consensus was that the phone fell short of top-tier flagship devices in several aspects (especially the camera). Now that it has been almost a year since the Xiaomi 12 Pro was released, there is considerable interest among consumers as to what its successor — the rumored Xiaomi 13 Pro — could bring to the table. Given that the Xiaomi 12 Pro was announced in December 2021, there is also a good chance of the 13 Pro being made official before the end of 2022.

While we still need to find out if a December launch for the Xiaomi 13 Pro is in the cards, the first renders of the device are already here, courtesy of OnLeaks, who has had an excellent track record with his previous leaks.