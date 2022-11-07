Leaked Xiaomi 13 Pro Takes A Page Out Of The OnePlus Playbook
For the average American, Xiaomi is not a name that first comes to their minds when they think of smartphones. However, with 13% of the global market share – ranking only next to Apple and Samsung — there is no denying that the brand is a force to reckon with in emerging markets in Asia. Of late, Xiaomi has been increasingly focusing on more expensive, flagship-grade devices designed to compete with the likes of the Apple iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S series, which is why, in December 2021, Xiaomi came up with the Xiaomi 12 Pro – the company's flagship offering for 2022.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro had a potent feature set complete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 50MP sensors for the ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, and support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. However, despite earning widespread praise from reviewers and consumers alike, the general consensus was that the phone fell short of top-tier flagship devices in several aspects (especially the camera). Now that it has been almost a year since the Xiaomi 12 Pro was released, there is considerable interest among consumers as to what its successor — the rumored Xiaomi 13 Pro — could bring to the table. Given that the Xiaomi 12 Pro was announced in December 2021, there is also a good chance of the 13 Pro being made official before the end of 2022.
While we still need to find out if a December launch for the Xiaomi 13 Pro is in the cards, the first renders of the device are already here, courtesy of OnLeaks, who has had an excellent track record with his previous leaks.
So, what's new with the Xiaomi 13 Pro?
OnLeaks' renders indicate that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is set to receive a minor redesign over its predecessor (via Zoutons). To begin with, the phone retains the curved display we saw on the 12 Pro, and the device's dimensions are roughly the same as that of its predecessor. While OnLeaks stopped short of revealing the display size or features, Zoutons reported that the phone will feature a 6.65-inch curved display.
The 12 Pro's vertically stacked camera array is now gone, and in its place is a larger camera bump with a lens arrangement that seems to have been lifted straight from the OnePlus 10 Pro. Again, we do not have specific information about the camera hardware expected on this phone. However, given that the 12 Pro featured triple 50MP cameras, there is no harm in expecting something similar on the 13 Pro.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro was among the first smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For the same reason, there is a good chance that the Xiaomi 13 Pro could become one of the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip — expected to be announced later this month. In addition to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the company could launch a cheaper phone variant called the Xiaomi 13.
Leaked renders of the vanilla Xiaomi 13 smartphone indicate that it looks different from its more expensive sibling (via Comparedial) – with many styling cues seemingly lifted straight from Apple and the Nothing Phone 1.