One Of John Cena's Cars Has A Very Dangerous Skill

John Cena has been a pop culture phenom for the better part of two decades. Bodybuilder, rapper (with a certified platinum album), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion, and actor appearing in some massive Hollywood blockbusters. Well, this beefy superstar has a penchant for good ole American muscle cars.

It's not hard for the Peacemaker to get what he wants, including a wild, customized ride to match his over-the-top personality. Such is the case with the outlandishly named, InCENArator. And this car's backstory is as interesting as the man himself.

In 2012, Cena got together with Parker Brother Concepts — creators of some of the most outrageous vehicles on the planet — to build him something that looked as if it had come straight out of the year 3000. The resulting 30-day challenge build was made into (or perhaps it was the genesis for) an episode of Sci-Fi's reality TV show, "Dream Machines."

The InCENArator started as a humble Corvette C7 R from the wrestler's collection. It was promptly stripped to its chassis and drivetrain so the Parker Brothers could begin their Frankensteinian work building Cena's pipe dream car with hustle, loyalty, and respect.

The custom fiberglass body looks nothing like the old 'Vette from which it came, and when idly parked doesn't really look far removed from some of the more exotic super cars tooling around the globe. And then, the beast comes to life.