One Of John Cena's Cars Has A Very Dangerous Skill
John Cena has been a pop culture phenom for the better part of two decades. Bodybuilder, rapper (with a certified platinum album), World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion, and actor appearing in some massive Hollywood blockbusters. Well, this beefy superstar has a penchant for good ole American muscle cars.
It's not hard for the Peacemaker to get what he wants, including a wild, customized ride to match his over-the-top personality. Such is the case with the outlandishly named, InCENArator. And this car's backstory is as interesting as the man himself.
In 2012, Cena got together with Parker Brother Concepts — creators of some of the most outrageous vehicles on the planet — to build him something that looked as if it had come straight out of the year 3000. The resulting 30-day challenge build was made into (or perhaps it was the genesis for) an episode of Sci-Fi's reality TV show, "Dream Machines."
The InCENArator started as a humble Corvette C7 R from the wrestler's collection. It was promptly stripped to its chassis and drivetrain so the Parker Brothers could begin their Frankensteinian work building Cena's pipe dream car with hustle, loyalty, and respect.
The custom fiberglass body looks nothing like the old 'Vette from which it came, and when idly parked doesn't really look far removed from some of the more exotic super cars tooling around the globe. And then, the beast comes to life.
Kick the tires and light the fires
The InCENArator has no doors. Instead, it has a glass clamshell dome with a mechanism that tilts the roof back while two windows in the nose pivot open to reveal a diamond-plated ramp. It masterfully replicates the runway a professional wrestler take when entering the arena.
There's not much to say about the interior other than it seats two people (albeit not all that comfortably) because the accommodations were squarely focused on the exquisite stage-transforming cockpit. The headlights were molded directly into the body and shine through what appear to be stylized lightning-bolt cutouts that may or may not be entirely legal. The behemoth 24-inch rims look like they were inspired by jet engines and are certainly eye-catching.
Underneath the InCENArator's hood lies the Corvette C7 R's naturally aspirated 5.5-liter (335 ci) Pratt & Miller V8, kicking out 493 hp at 6,900 rpm and 479 lb-ft of torque at 4,800 rpm. The car was also worthy enough to make an appearance in the 2013 Gumball 3000 in Copenhagen.
But the thing that really sets this custom ride apart, the thing that the entire build appears to be centered around, are the eight vertical exhaust pipes midship behind the canopy. Oh, and their ability to belch flames. Get the whole incinerator reference now? When revved up and spewing fire, it is indeed a sight to behold.
And when Cena is standing amidst all the fire and glory, well ... it certainly screams champion.