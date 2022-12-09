How To Get Free DC Fast Charging For Your Volvo EV
While electric vehicle range estimates and fast charging networks have grown significantly over the past few years, some of the biggest concerns drivers have for switching from internal combustion engines to EV are still charging and range (via Forbes). Charging infrastructure, in particular, has seen considerable developments, both in the rate of charge and the number of public chargers available. Electrify America, one of the most prominent players in public fast charging, boasts that it has 800 DC fast charging stations and 3,500 individual chargers.
Electrify America's other claim to fame is its extensive charging agreements with automakers. Many major manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, and even Polestar, have a contract with Electrify America that gives its customers a certain amount of complimentary charging at its many public chargers.
Volvo recently joined the ranks of those manufacturers, specifically for buyers of its all-electric C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge models.
250 kWh free and a year of Electrify America Pass+ on Volvo
According to Electrify America, owners of these models will receive 250 kilowatt-hours of free DC fast charging at its stations. This complimentary charging is available to owners for three years after the initial date of purchase, although it needs to be activated by Volvo. According to Electrify America, the dealership provides owners with a nine-digit enrollment code.
To activate the complementary charging, install the Electrify America app, open the app, and select "Set Up Public Charging." Next, select "Choose Membership Plan" and then "Premium Offers," after which you will be prompted to input the nine-digit enrollment code and then the vehicle's VIN number. After you've entered the code and the VIN, accept the Plan Disclosure, then enter your payment information to complete the process.
The XC40 and C40 both feature 75 kWh usable battery capacity, which means owners can get just over three full charges at Electrify America's DC fast charging stations. Aside from the free kilowatt-hours, owners also get a free 12-month subscription to the Electrify America Pass+ subscription, which brings charging down by about 25% depending on your location, charging speed, and whether billing is per kilowatt-hour or per minute of charging time.