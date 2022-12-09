How To Get Free DC Fast Charging For Your Volvo EV

While electric vehicle range estimates and fast charging networks have grown significantly over the past few years, some of the biggest concerns drivers have for switching from internal combustion engines to EV are still charging and range (via Forbes). Charging infrastructure, in particular, has seen considerable developments, both in the rate of charge and the number of public chargers available. Electrify America, one of the most prominent players in public fast charging, boasts that it has 800 DC fast charging stations and 3,500 individual chargers.

Electrify America's other claim to fame is its extensive charging agreements with automakers. Many major manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, and even Polestar, have a contract with Electrify America that gives its customers a certain amount of complimentary charging at its many public chargers.

Volvo recently joined the ranks of those manufacturers, specifically for buyers of its all-electric C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge models.