Apple Drops Controversial Plans To Scan iCloud Uploads For CSAM

In a recent reversal of policy, Apple has announced the company will not be searching data stored on iCloud for material related to child sexual abuse and other illegal acts. The news follows multiple complex challenges Apple has faced related to data storage and user rights as they pertain to law enforcement. Most famously, the company refused to decrypt the iPhone of the accused San Bernardino shooter in 2016, sparking a lengthy legal battle with the FBI. Courts ultimately ruled that Apple could not be compelled to violate its security without customer consent, though it became academic in the San Bernardino case when the FBI got the phone's password from another source.

Other cases of law enforcement seeking access to Apple products in violation of its TOS and obligation to its users had arisen before. ATF agents also made unsuccessful demands that the company hack an iPhone in 2013, and the DEA tried and failed to hack iMessage earlier that year. The question of whether tech companies have the right to scrutinize user data at the behest of law enforcement is a fraught one. Apple has been at the forefront of the issue for years. Policy decisions by tech giants like Apple will likely determine the future of data security in the digital marketplace, which is why its plan to scan for CSAM was so controversial.