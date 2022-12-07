Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players

Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.

Epic Games, being the main home to "Fortnite," is no stranger to microtransactions. Microtransactions, on the other hand, are one of the threats that await kids (and their parents' wallets) in the world of battle royale and MOBA games, among others. We've all heard horror stories of children, or teens, racking up thousands of dollars worth of microtransactions without the consent of their parents.

Children are also faced with a lot of toxic or unsafe behaviors from other players when engaging in online gameplay. For that reason, many companies try to limit the number of interactions that young gamers are subjected to. This is exactly what Epic Games appears to be doing with these new Cabined accounts.