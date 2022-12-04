Research Finds Lasers Could Help Boost Short-Term Memory

Laser, short for Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation, finds a lot of usage in the medical industry (via FDA). From cosmetic and dental procedures to eye operations and surgical processes, lasers have proved to be a versatile medical innovation. Among other things, lasers minimize the risks of excessive blood loss and chances of infection, plus they cause less discomfort compared to surgical operations. Now, experts are trying to use lasers in a therapeutic manner for improving short-term memory, or working memory, in human beings, according to a press release published on EurekAlert.

At the heart of the latest findings is a method called transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM), which involves exposing the right prefrontal cortex region of the brain to a non-invasive laser treatment. As part of the research, 90 male and female volunteers between the age of 18 and 25 years were exposed to laser light with a wavelength of 1,064 nanometers. Participants were then asked to remember the color and orientation of items appearing on a screen.

The team found that subjects who received the laser treatment at a target wavelength for 12 minutes were better at remembering events with up to 25% improvement in short-term memory compared to another set of participants who got an inactive laser treatment to rule out the chances of a placebo effect. Just to be clear here, this is unlike Elon Musk-backed Neuralink, which involves a brain implant, that he claims can eventually be used to restore eyesight and fix spinal damage.