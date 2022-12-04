Mass Shipments Of Apple's AR Headset May Be Delayed Over Software Issues

Assuming previous leaks about Apple's headset launch plans were accurate, it seems the company may have to ship the bulk of its new product at least a few months later than planned. That's according to popular and often-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who recently took to Twitter to share updated information in a tweet thread. We've been hearing about Apple's mixed-reality headset plans for quite some time, and after multiple alleged setbacks, all signs point toward the company being closer than ever to launching the anticipated product.

As is often the case with Apple, insiders claim the headset won't be cheap, and that's not surprising in light of the leaked specs associated with the product. The model will reportedly pack the company's M1 Pro chip, putting it at the same level as a Mac in terms of power, and that will allegedly be joined by a pair of 8K displays — and, of note, up to around a $3,000 price tag. The model was previously rumored to launch in 2020, making it one of many projects delayed due to the pandemic. More recent reports have put shipments in early 2023, but now that may have changed, too.