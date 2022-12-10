What You Need To Do Before Your Tesla's Delivery Day

Before talking about the much-awaited Tesla delivery day, there are a few things to remember after placing an order for your new Tesla. You need to download the Tesla app and provide more information, like trade-in or financing options, registration, and delivery details (via Tesla).

The next step is to wait for Tesla's notification and submit your credit or trade-in applications before receiving the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) and finalizing the delivery date. Furthermore, you can lease, loan, or pay in cash: You must settle the total upfront balance owed via wire transfer, electronic check, or a bank-certified check before scheduling delivery accommodations.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

After submitting your insurance details, final payment, and other necessary documents in the Tesla app, you will receive a mobile SMS notification to confirm your vehicle assignment. After a few days, you will get another notice with a link to schedule a delivery day. When that time arrives, make sure to have the required documents, like your driver's license, insurance, and final payment (where applicable).

Once the delivery process is complete, a few more things must be kept in mind: You'll want to ensure the VIN matches the vehicle's paperwork. It's also a good idea to check that the EV has the correct body color and equipment options. Finally, sit inside the car and tap the Service option on the touchscreen to view the owner's manual and check for software updates.