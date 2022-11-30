The Forgotten GMC Concept That Combined A Truck With A Minivan

When GMC threw back the curtain on the Centaur at the 1988 Detroit Auto Show, they claimed it wasn't just a truck anymore. They weren't wrong. In an attempt to combine a car's comfort with a truck's utility, it came up with this all-purpose hybrid proof of concept that was supposed to be all things to all people (via GMC's press release).

They made it look like its mythological namesake, giving it a profile similar to a man's torso jutting above a horse's body. It was like a reverse mullet – party in the front, business in the back. This cab-forward design wasn't new in the halls of automotive history. Chevy created the Corvair 95 Rampside, Volkswagen had various Type 2 pickups, and Ford showed off its Explorer concept in 1973. It feels like GM ripped the front end from its failed Pontiac Trans Sport minivan concept and Frankenstein-ed it onto another behemoth in hopes of striking gold.

The 5-passenger (via The Daily Drive), bubbled front half had a wrap-around windshield that, like the Trans Sport, resembled a Disney monorail. GMC claimed the design provided "exceptional aerodynamics." Two passengers sat up front in comfy, form-fitting bucket seats while three more could fit on a full-width (and less comfortable) bench seat in the back. The problem was that the Centaur only came with two doors, forcing the rear passengers to bend and contort to hop in back. Passenger convenience was not high on the feature list.