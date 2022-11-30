Lewis Hamilton Has Been Reprimanded After Doing Donuts In A Nissan GT-R

Formula One fans may have enjoyed watching clips of Hamilton tearing around Tokyo in a Nissan GT-R R34. The seven-time world champion posted a video of himself enjoying his time in the car on his Instagram account last week. The video showed Hamilton driving the Nissan hard, smoke pluming up from its stick shift, and the car performing various tire-shredding maneuvers, specifically donuts. Over 1.75 million of Hamilton's fans have currently seen the original post, with many others seeing clips of the video that have been reposted online. A lot of the fans seemed to really enjoy the clip, with one commenting "Value of this 34 just went up," another saying "This is what I pay internet for. Get in there Lewis!" and yet another posting "What an absolute legend. Driving a Nissan GT-R R34 and hooning it. Dude is cultured and there's no way around it."

The company that allegedly owns the Japanese supercar has also seen the video and isn't as impressed as Hamilton's fanbase. Omoshiro Rent-A-Car's Twitter account quote-tweeted a Lewis Hamilton fan account that had posted the video and said: "This is a car from Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, but it [the video] was not taken with permission from our company. Such driving is strictly prohibited." It is currently unclear what, if any, action the rental company can or will take against the Formula One driver. However, from the tone of the tweet, it's safe to say Hamilton will have to rent a ride somewhere else when Formula One returns to Japan in 2023.