28% Of F1 Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Driver This Season [Schedule For Saturday 7/23 @ 9 AM ET]

28% Of F1 Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Driver This Season

Drivers in Formula One are every bit as interesting as the cars. They all have unique personalities, their own temperaments, and leave an impression on fans that can last for decades. SlashGear asked 621 US-based F1 fans which driver from the current roster was their favorite, and they picked a former world champion who could potentially go down as the most accomplished driver of all time.

The winner is joined by five other drivers, all of which have the potential to become all time greats. That includes racing legends like Michael Schumacher, Kimi Räikkönen, and James Hunt — three drivers who show there are many ways to become a crowd favorite. You can achieve it through sheer success, as Schumacher did. The German won seven world titles, a number that wouldn't be matched until Lewis Hamilton picked up his seventh Driver's Championship in 2019. Now, Hamilton is searching for his eighth title. Then there's the fact that personality can put you at the top. This is best illustrated by the special place Kimi Räikkönen has in F1 fans' hearts. The Finnish driver was undoubtedly talented, and perhaps didn't achieve as much as he could have in the sport, but that did nothing to diminish his reputation. Known for his blunt responses during interviews, Räikkönen famously stated he was in the lavatory while Schumacher was receiving his lifetime achievement award. Then there's James Hunt, who shows one outstanding season can cement your place in history. His rivalry with fellow legend Niki Lauda, and subsequent 1968 title win, was the focus of the Ron Howard movie "Rush."