28% Of F1 Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Driver This Season [Schedule For Saturday 7/23 @ 9 AM ET]

Drivers in Formula One are every bit as interesting as the cars. They all have unique personalities, their own temperaments, and leave an impression on fans that can last for decades. SlashGear asked 621 US-based F1 fans which driver from the current roster was their favorite, and they picked a former world champion who could potentially go down as the most accomplished driver of all time.
The winner is joined by five other drivers, all of which have the potential to become all time greats. That includes racing legends like Michael Schumacher, Kimi Räikkönen, and James Hunt — three drivers who show there are many ways to become a crowd favorite. You can achieve it through sheer success, as Schumacher did. The German won seven world titles, a number that wouldn't be matched until Lewis Hamilton picked up his seventh Driver's Championship in 2019. Now, Hamilton is searching for his eighth title. Then there's the fact that personality can put you at the top. This is best illustrated by the special place Kimi Räikkönen has in F1 fans' hearts. The Finnish driver was undoubtedly talented, and perhaps didn't achieve as much as he could have in the sport, but that did nothing to diminish his reputation. Known for his blunt responses during interviews, Räikkönen famously stated he was in the lavatory while Schumacher was receiving his lifetime achievement award. Then there's James Hunt, who shows one outstanding season can cement your place in history. His rivalry with fellow legend Niki Lauda, and subsequent 1968 title win, was the focus of the Ron Howard movie "Rush."
Lewis Hamilton tops the podium again
Fans say seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is their favorite driver this season. Almost 28% of respondents put the British driver on top of the podium, despite the fact he is yet to win a race. The Mercedes Driver has found himself on the podium four times in 2022, but the best finish he has managed so far is third. In second place is Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. The Mexican picked up his third career Grand Prix win earlier this year in Monaco, and recently committed his future to Red Bull by signing a new contract. Over 21% of those surveyed named Perez as their favourite driver. In third place is Perez's Red Bull teammate, and current world champion, Max Verstappen. Verstappen looks to be on course for another championship win this season, but hasn't quite done enough to win over SlashGear's readers. He picked up 17.43% of the vote, more than 10% less than Hamilton.
Winner Lewis Hamilton's teammate and countryman George Russell is fourth on the list. The Mercedes driver picked up 14.58% of the vote. Russel has four career podium finishes, but has yet to pick up a Grand Prix win. Still, hopes are high for the British driver, who is only in his third year at the top level. Ferrari's drivers take up the last two spots on the list. Charles Leclerc, the only driver with a remote chance of dethroning Verstappen this season, is fifth on the list with 11.57% of the vote. In sixth place is Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard picked up his first career win at Silverstone this year, but came sixth in our survey with 7.45% of the votes.