The Surprising Reason Lewis Hamilton Sold His $29 Million Private Jet

It's not surprising that Formula 1 racecar driver Lewis Hamilton's private vehicle fleet would be extraordinary. He is known to have a garage full of exotic luxury supercars including extremely rare ones. He also once had a private jet — a cherry-red Bombardier Challenger 605 — in his vehicle collection. According to The Sun, the seven-time champion driver acquired it in 2013. Fans were able to get peeks of the exclusive jet, as Hamilton frequently posted photos of him posing alongside it as well as showing off his vegan bulldog Coco, who was a regular passenger on board.

He was known to fly around the world with it and bore a custom G-LCDH tag which stood for his full name: Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton. His ownership of the jet was a source of controversy. In 2016, the British F1 star was named in the infamous Paradise Papers. NBC reports that the leaked documents showed Hamiliton had "avoided paying more than $4 million in taxes for a private jet," after importing the jet to the Isle of Man in 2013. To respond to these claims, his lawyers released a statement stating that registering the jet in the Isle of Man, a well-known tax haven, is legal.

Hamilton's jet also raised eyebrows when he reportedly lost his temper with the plane's pilot after he used the star's private bathroom onboard (via The Sun).