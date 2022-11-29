December PS Plus Essential Games Leak With Mass Effect Leading The Charge

It looks like we're getting a bit of an early preview of December 2022's PlayStation Plus Essential freebies courtesy of a leak from French deal-sharing website Dealabs. This leak comes on the heels of a content drop for PlayStation Plus Premium earlier this month in which Sony added five classic "Ratchet & Clank" games to the service. Sadly, it seems that Essential subscribers will have to settle for three free games in December.

Okay — technically there are also five games in this assortment because "Mass Effect Legendary Edition" is three games in one. But regardless of the individual title count, there's a little more gameplay variety on offer with this batch of games. You've got a far-future action (arguably tactical) RPG trilogy, a post-apocalyptic action RPG, and a brand new third-person platform fighter.

According to Dealabs, the new roster of free PS+ Essential games will be available from December 6, 2022 through January 3, 2023 at 5am ET (2am PT). As per usual, you need to be a PS+ member (either Essential, Extra, or Premium) in order to take advantage of the free games on offer, which will set you back between $59.99 to $119.99 per year depending on the plan.