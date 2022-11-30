Why Your Chromebook Is Slow And How To Fix It

The Chromebook is a versatile tool that can be leveraged successfully by students, professionals, and casual users alike. Since its release, the Chromebook has become a highly valuable addition to the gadget world.

These hybrid devices are as portable as tablets and as useful as laptops. Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, which is much lighter than Windows or macOS and requires minimal hardware requirements to perform tasks such as browsing the web, reading emails, or compiling a text-based document. Due to their functionality and affordability, Chromebooks have recently gained popularity (with rising sales each year since 2019 and a similar projection for 2022, according to Style Factory). As well, the platform is seeing progress in the processing capabilities for future models, matching with the surge in popularity and providing even greater utility to users.

However, that does not mean Chromebook users do not encounter problems, too. Even though it is easier to do certain things on a Chromebook, just like other laptops, Chromebooks also come with limited offline storage and hardware limitations. For instance, you might have installed too many apps or programs on your Chromebook, hogging most of your storage and system resources. In some cases, the Chromebook works fine, but the internet connection is poor. Although it could be daunting to determine why your Chromebook is running slow or keeps hanging every time you open an app, there are a few ways to restore your Chromebook's efficiency.