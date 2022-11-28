The Secret Photos Feature That Makes Your Hidden And Recently Deleted Photos More Secure

Much like with Notes, you can now set passwords for the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums in Photos and keep them locked and secure. This MacOS Ventura feature is enabled by default. You would be required to key in your Mac computer's login password or use Touch ID to gain access to either of the two albums.

This is especially useful for people who regularly transfer photos into a secret space within the Photos app so that other people who may have access to the machine won't be able to snoop and view private shots that easily. You can keep photos from being displayed in your library by following these steps:

Launch the Photos app. From the sidebar, hit "Library." Pick the photo or group of photos you'd like to conceal. Choose "Image" from the menu bar that runs along the top of the computer screen, then hit "Hide [number] Photos." Click "Hide" to finalize.

Marked photos will then be moved into the "Hidden" photos folder, which can be accessed by going to "Library" again in the sidebar and hitting "View" from the menu bar in order to "Show Hidden Photo Album." Since the password-lock feature is automatically turned on for the secret folder on MacOS Ventura, you may be required to enter your login password or use Touch ID (if you have it set up) to display hidden photos again.

In addition to hidden photos being password protected, other users who hop on your Mac computer will not be able to just check out or recover any newly deleted photos. Photos that were moved into the Recently Deleted album can be restored and moved back into the main Photos library within the period of time stated for each file.