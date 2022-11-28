24% Of Apple Fans Think This Is The Best New Feature Of The MacOS Ventura
It's been a little over a month since Apple released the newest version of its desktop operating system — macOS Ventura. Widely considered a significant upgrade over its predecessor (macOS Monterey), the new operating system incorporates several new features hitherto unseen on Mac computers. Major additions with macOS Ventura include a new windows organization tool called Stage Manager, a new whiteboard app called Freeform, and Continuity Camera — one of the most talked about features — which allows users to transform their iPhones into a wireless camera for conference calls and video meetings. In addition, macOS Ventura also brings a revamped app experience for the Weather and Clock apps for Mac users. Other notable feature improvements include new features to the Mail app, better results on Spotlight — Apple's universal search tool — security updates to Safari, and new features to FaceTime.
Now that Mac users across the globe have gotten used to many of the new features introduced with macOS Ventura, we decided to ask our readers how they feel about many of these features. So we conducted a poll in which we asked a set of Apple fans in the U.S. to tell us what they thought were the best new features on macOS Ventura. We had a total of 606 respondents to the poll, and to say that the survey came up with some interesting results would be an understatement. Read on to find out which of the newly introduced macOS Ventura features won the most votes.
Where have you been, FaceTime closed captions?
With more than 25.08% of the votes, a slim majority of our poll respondents chose the newfound ability to generate live captions within a FaceTime call as their favorite macOS Ventura feature. For those unaware, this feature automatically generates captions and transcribes them on screen — making it easy for everyone to follow the conversation. The feature seems to be a hot favorite among Apple users despite the fact that it is still in Beta and that it only supports a limited set of languages.
One of the major feature additions to the Mail app on macOS Ventura is the ability to undo sending an email. With 24.26% of our respondents voting for this as their favorite, it is evident that it's a welcome feature. However, in the default setting, users will need to click on the "Undo Send" option at the bottom of the sidebar of the Mail app within 10 seconds of sending an email for it to work. Thankfully, users have the option to change this time duration from within Mail settings.
In the third position — with 19.31% of the votes — was the much talked about Continuity Camera feature, which lets Mac users transform their iPhones into a webcam. While the main purpose of the feature was to enhance the video conferencing capabilities of Mac systems using the iPhone's powerful camera hardware, Continuity Camera was mostly in the news because of a nifty new feature called "Desk Mode." This mode used the iPhone's ultra wide-angle camera to show a top-down view of the desk and the users' faces simultaneously.
Passwords are passe', TouchID-based Passkeys are the new in thing
While people may not have talked about it too much, one of the significant feature additions to macOS Ventura was a new way to sign in to apps and services with the new Passkeys feature. With the Passkeys feature enabled, users will no longer have to rely on typed passwords to authenticate websites and services. Instead, the Passkey will create a digital key for each account or service, which can be unlocked only via TouchID. This feature negates the possibility of passwords being leaked to hackers and minimizes security threats surrounding password leaks. More than 18% of our polled users (18.65% to be precise) picked this feature as their favorite macOS Ventura feature.
In 2021, Apple introduced a new "SharePlay" feature for iPhone users. The purpose of the feature — as Apple describes it — was to "let people share experiences with others during a FaceTime call." Real-world applications of SharePlay included the ability to co-watch TV shows,and movies and listen to the same music or share the content of users' screens over a video call.
The feature was also seen as a response from Apple to counter the sudden rise in popularity of video conferencing apps at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. With macOS Ventura, this feature finally found its way into Mac computers — and a sizable 12.71% of our respondents seemingly love this feature.