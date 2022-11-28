24% Of Apple Fans Think This Is The Best New Feature Of The MacOS Ventura

With more than 25.08% of the votes, a slim majority of our poll respondents chose the newfound ability to generate live captions within a FaceTime call as their favorite macOS Ventura feature. For those unaware, this feature automatically generates captions and transcribes them on screen — making it easy for everyone to follow the conversation. The feature seems to be a hot favorite among Apple users despite the fact that it is still in Beta and that it only supports a limited set of languages.

One of the major feature additions to the Mail app on macOS Ventura is the ability to undo sending an email. With 24.26% of our respondents voting for this as their favorite, it is evident that it's a welcome feature. However, in the default setting, users will need to click on the "Undo Send" option at the bottom of the sidebar of the Mail app within 10 seconds of sending an email for it to work. Thankfully, users have the option to change this time duration from within Mail settings.

In the third position — with 19.31% of the votes — was the much talked about Continuity Camera feature, which lets Mac users transform their iPhones into a webcam. While the main purpose of the feature was to enhance the video conferencing capabilities of Mac systems using the iPhone's powerful camera hardware, Continuity Camera was mostly in the news because of a nifty new feature called "Desk Mode." This mode used the iPhone's ultra wide-angle camera to show a top-down view of the desk and the users' faces simultaneously.