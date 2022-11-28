ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Review For Nintendo Switch: Fight For Your Fun

I think it's important to acknowledge that "ARK: Survival Evolved" is not a new game, by any stretch of the imagination. It initially spent some time in early access on Steam before seeing a full release in 2017 — and has since been made available on most modern platforms, including smartphones, before making its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

If that sounds weird because we've long since passed 2018, well, yeah. This is the "Ultimate Edition," which includes the base "ARK" game along with (eventually) all of the expansions and add-ons that have been released on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and so on. Making this a definitive version, of sorts, which costs about $40 more than vanilla "ARK."

This is the "Definitive" version in the sense that it's the most complete version of the game you'll find on the Switch — not so much that it's the best version overall. Though in fairness, most of my grievances pertain to "ARK" as a whole and aren't specific to this console port. A digital code for "ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition" (via Nintendo) was provided for this review, and the game was played on a regular (non-OLED) Switch console.