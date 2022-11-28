Xiaomi's Flagship 13 Series Phones Slated For Launch This Week

According to Android Authority, the 13 series products should be available no later than February of next year — but it could be earlier since the 13 series launch itself has come earlier than previous Xiaomi launches. Additionally, global availability is likely to trail by weeks or months, although the Chinese company is rumored to have a very enthusiastic global marketing push throughout Europe and India, Compare Dial reports.

Xiaomi is also expected to reveal the Android 13-baed MIUI 14 interface which brings about improvements in privacy, security, and design for Xiamoi's phone platform, Beebom reports. Also being unveiled at the event are the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 TWS earbuds, per Beebom.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has only been in the public eye for a short while, too. The newest in Android flagship chipsets equips phones with faster WiFi and 5G capabilities and heightened AI processing. OnePlus, Motorola, ASUS, Sony, and OPPO are other manufacturers besides Xiaomi that are expected to utilize the second-generation Snapdragon in the upcoming smartphones of 2023.