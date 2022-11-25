Apple Engineer Explains Why AirPods Pro Don't Support Lossless Audio

Apple's AirPods are not exactly the cheapest TWS earbuds out there, but they have won acclaim for their excellent sound quality and noise cancellation. But it comes as somewhat of a surprise that despite Apple Music offering support for lossless audio streaming, you can't actually enjoy the perks of high-fidelity high-resolution audio on the AirPods Pro over Bluetooth. One might blame it on the limitations of wireless audio codec, but that's not really the case, according to an Apple engineer.

Publication "What Hi-Fi?" sat down with Esge Andersen from Apple's acoustics team for an interview and gave insight into Apple's audio tuning and hardware design process. When asked about the absence of lossless music streaming capability on a pricey gadget like the AirPods Pro 2, Andersen made it clear that it doesn't have to do with any Bluetooth codec limitation. Instead, the codec — which happens to be AAC in Apple's case — is focused more on offering a reliable experience rather than raw acoustic detail.

"It is important to understand that we can still make big strides without changing the codec," Andersen said. The Apple engineer pointed out that progress towards offering a more immersive listening experience can be made without necessarily having to fiddle with the codec. "We don't think that the codec currently is the limitation of audio quality on Bluetooth products," Andersen added.