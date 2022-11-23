God Of War Ragnarök Becomes The Fastest-Selling First Party Game In PlayStation History

Sony says "God of War Ragnarok" has emerged as the "fastest-selling first-party launch" in the company's history. It also turned out to be a record-setting entry for the "God of War" franchise. The game, which is developed by Sony's Santa Monica Studio, was officially released earlier this month following four years in development. The game received critical acclaim and garnered one of the highest ratings of any title in recent memory, with special praise being directed towards the emotional storyline depth and fresh combat experience.

We don't know if "God of War Ragnarok" also overcame the per-day sales records of other popular games for Sony's PlayStation consoles. For example, the original "God of War" reboot from 2018 sold 3.1 million copies worldwide within the first three days of its release, which was a record number for a PlayStation 4-exclusive. Marvels's "Spider-Man" sold 3.3 million copies in the same spell, according to USA Today. In 2020, the "The Last of Us Part II" shattered all records by selling 4 million copies in three days.

Interestingly, it appears that Sony isn't planning any DLC update for the game down the road. When asked about it, the game's director Eric Williams told Kinda Funny Games, "That game is big. I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn't count on it."