iPhone 15 Pro Could See Apple's War On Buttons Claim New Victims

Apple has all sorts of signature branding — rainbow fruit, flowing curves in case design, the occasional reality distortion field (via Business Insider) — but perhaps no quality more clearly distinguishes the products of the House of Cupertino than its adamant hatred of buttons.

Despite the fact that, barring quantum, every computer system is fundamentally a bank of switches (per FutureLearn). Apple started purging clicky physical buttons from its products the moment doing so was technologically feasible. It's never let up. Apple design philosophy has consistently let graceful design overlay the guts of its machines, building computational ecosystems that work with minimal user access to what programmers call the bare metal of the device (via Techopedia).

The iPhone, smooth, easy to use, and almost entirely without external features, is both Apple's most successful product — 52% of Apple revenue came from iPhone sales alone in 2022, per Business of Apps — and the best example of its design philosophy. In keeping with that, rumor suggests one of the iPhone's last physical elements will go the way of the Dodo as of iPhone 15.