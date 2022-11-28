The Knight Witch Review On Nintendo Switch: Fantastical Charm And Harrowing Adventure

Back in April 2022, Team17 and the Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team announced a game that I have been not-so-patiently waiting for all year. Considering the awesome developer-publisher partnership that this game comes from — Team17 is one of my favorite indie developers, and is responsible for the old smash hit "Worms" — my expectations were high and my hopes higher.

"The Knight Witch," which is now available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, PS4 and PS5, and the Nintendo Switch, is a fast-paced bullet hell that takes place in the underground city of Dungeonidas. Our protagonist, Rayne, is a sort of elvish-humanoid-looking gal who finds herself unexpectedly tasked with getting to the bottom of an attack on the city. The unfriendlies, as you quickly find out when the story kicks off, are familiar; they're the same robotic killing machines, Golems, from a war that predates the timeframe of "The Knight Witch."

The sudden hostile takeover of Dungeonidas is a massive mystery — as is whoever the villain behind the attack is — because the machines should have fallen extinct when the people of Rayne's underground community fled from the uninhabitable environment that the war left behind on the surface. For a decade and a half, Dungeonidas had been a sealed fortress of peace.

But with the Golems taking everyone that Rayne cares about as captive and the sworn protectors — the Knight Witches — nowhere to be found, the city finds itself facing threats from every direction: the fractured sky and lethal air above ground, monsters and ghouls escaping from the catacombs, bloodthirsty robots on the streets. The forgotten Knight Witch trainee stumbles into being Dungeonidas' only hope — and we encounter so much tragedy and triumph along the way.

We were given a download code for the game for Nintendo Switch for the purpose of this review.